Greta Roe
Greta Roe passed away peacefully on April 5, 2021 at Barrington Place in Clinton, Utah. She was born in 1932 in Chicago, Illinois. Her loving parents were Max and Ellen Pedersen, and she had a younger brother, Hans Pedersen. She went to North Park Academy High School, where she met the love of her life, Roland Roe. They married in 1954. He chose a career in the military and they moved often. She was able to see the world throughout his 30 years in the Air Force. They had two children, Laura and Jeffrey. When they were in high school, Greta returned to school and started her career as a computer programmer and analyst.
She was devoted to her family and was a loving and supportive wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, Madeleine and Alan. She also had one great-granddaughter, Harper. She loved watching her play in her yard, when her parents would come for a visit.
Greta did the things she enjoyed and had many interests and hobbies. She was also creative and talented. She had a gentle spirit and had a good sense of humor. She loved making others smile and/or laugh.
In June of 2017, she lost her beloved husband of 63 years. Her children and son-in-law, Craig Walbridge, whom she adored, were there to support her and love her. In September of 2019, Greta moved into Barrington Place, an assistive living facility. Six months later the pandemic hit. Although her family couldn't go inside the facility to visit her, due to the COVID-19 virus, they would call her and visit her outside of her window. They were comforted in knowing that she was being well-cared for. The nurses and her caregivers also made sure Greta knew she was loved. Sometimes her family would see her caregivers give her hugs and would tell her they loved her.
As she was approaching the end of her life Greta started receiving services from Brio Hospice Care. They too took excellent care of her and provided support to her family as well. Her family is grateful for the kindness and compassion that was shown to Greta. She lived a full life and was loved. She will be missed.
No formal services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
