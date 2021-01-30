Guadalupe Mendez-Rodriguez Jan 30, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Guadalupe Mendez-RodriguezGuadalupe Mendez-Rodriguez, 45, passed away January 25, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesOgden attorney accused of spending Roy woman's lawsuit settlement on trips, vehicleTeen stabbed 16 times at Layton parking lot; man arrestedWeber County crime scene investigator arrested on voyeurism chargesNorth Ogden OKs garden-style apartment complex plans off Washington Blvd.Judge: Ogden attorney violated ethics rules by withholding, spending client's moneyOgden 17-year-old missing, police want help to find himJessie Jean's restaurant in Ogden closes, casualty of the uncertain economyFormer Roy High teacher in prison after pleading guilty to a pair of sex crimesNorth Ogden's 2600 North-Washington Blvd. intersection focus of looming upgradesRole of Huntsville's 'United Civil Response Team' questioned; mayor calls concerns overblown +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Christmas made better with the addition of a Mercedes AMG E53 Coupe Boys basketball: 3 Fremont players post scoring runs, Silverwolves tough out win at Roy Boys basketball: Defense helps Bonneville square up Region 5 title race by beating Farmington Prep roundup: Davis boys, Weber girls repeat again as Region 1 swim champs Weber State football opens camp for spring 2021 season with 'really fun' practice in rain UVU breaks ground on Young Living Alumni Center Sunset man, once shot by police, is jailed in kidnapping and assault case Alleged sex offender sought by Clearfield police