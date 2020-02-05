April 8, 1932 ~ February 1, 2020
Guadelupe "Lupe"^Sofia Albo Miera passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, surrounded by her family at the age of 87.
She was born on April 8, 1932, in Vineland Colorado to Felix and Susie Albo. She was the oldest of eight children.
She was raised and educated in Walsenburg.
Lupe met the love of her life, Alfredo Jose Miera, while walking across a bridge in Bessemer Colorado.
Their hands touched briefly. They were married in 1949. Together they started a family having 13 children and eventually made a permanent residence in Utah.
When all of her children were raised, she began her career as a nurse's aide and housekeeper at Heritage Park in Roy for 20 years. She retired in 2003.
She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She made certain everyone received a tight hug and a caring prayer. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, singing and making flour tortillas.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Friends may visit family Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
