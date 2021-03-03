Gus Kelly Butters
June 24, 1993 ~ February 23, 2021
Gus Kelly Butters, "the Legend-4sup", departed from us on February 23, 2021. Born and raised in Ogden, Gus lived his short time at full throttle, screaming Let's GO! He began his fast and furious life on June 24, 1993 and started to blaze his own trail.
Gus helped set the standard in the local motocross community, which confirms he knew how to "Send it" to a higher level of greatness and that's what he did both locally and professionally. Gus reveled in the spotlight. The bigger the audience, the more Gus would provide. His magnetic personality attracted and motivated so many people. Young riders were inspired by Gus and he was eager to teach them. Gus had a passion for life and was always looking forward to what was next. Nothing stopped Gus. He viewed every obstacle as a challenge.
As Gus moved through his short life, he never lost his love for his family. He was very involved in growing the family business and was eager to be a part of it.
Although his time was cut short, Gus lived more in his 27 years than most ever do. Gus knew how to live. He knew how to forgive. He knew how to make every encounter a memorable one.
Thank you, Gus, for blessing our lives and the lives of everyone who had the privilege to meet you. Thank you for teaching us to "Live life out loud!" We are forever saddened by losing you. But your infectious smile and humor will forever be in our hearts.
Gus is survived by his parents, Kent and Becky Butters; brother, Buck; paternal grandfather, Ernie Butters; maternal grandparents, Robert and Nellie Schwitzer.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Betty Butters; uncle, John Schwitzer.
As Gus would say, "Toodles".
Til' we meet again.
Please join us for a Memorial "Last Lap" in Gus' honor, Saturday, March 6th at Ogden Cycle Association, OCA, at 2390 W 4000 N, Ogden, Utah. Start time 2 p.m.
"Celebration of Life" to follow at C.E. Butters Construction, 146 Larsen Lane, Harrisville, UT, 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wear your racing jersey, bring your own chairs and dress warm to sit by the fire and help us remember Gus. Please wear masks.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.