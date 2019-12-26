August 16, 1953 ~ December 23, 2019
Guy Clair Sidwell, 66 Passed away on December 23, 2019. He was born August 16, 1953, to Clair E. Sidwell and Cleo R. Stone in Ogden, Utah. Guy graduated from Ben Lomond High School. He married Anne Y. Norman in Ogden, Utah.
Guy is survived by his sons; Steven (Valerie) Sidwell, Bret (Keely) Sidwell, Sisters; Karen (Rich) Riddle, Kristy Olsen, and Kay Stephens, four grandchildren; Nathaniel, Nolan, Jayden, Zayden, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother in law Brent Stephens.
A Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th st., Ogden, UT
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th St., Ogden, UT. A viewing will be held 1 hour prior to the service.
Internment at Ogden City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: