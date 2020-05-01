Guy Howard Hinchcliff (72) passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Mount Ogden Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ogden, Utah after a two-year struggle with glioblastoma cancer. His wife and two of his daughters were able to be with him, hold his hand, and share their love with him in the last days of his life.
Guy was born on September 29, 1947, to Howard Bullock Hinchcliff and Helen Berneice Willis Hinchcliff in the Old Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. He graduated from Ogden High School in the class of 1965 and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Japan from October 1966 to May 1969. He married Sharon Sandberg in the St. George Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ on December 19, 1970. They were blessed with six daughters.
Guy graduated from Weber State College with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration on June 1, 1979. After graduating, he joined the Accounting Department at Bank of Utah in 1980. He made lifelong friends as he worked there for over 30 years, retiring in 2012.
He served in many volunteer assignments (callings) in the Church, most recently serving in the Ogden Temple with his wife and his daughter, Elanor. He loved being in the temple and talked fondly of the friends he made there.
Guy enjoyed being out in nature, spending time in his garden, morning walks, and most of all he loved his family. He loved to spend time with them sitting on the front porch enjoying the stars. We will miss his dry wit, his wisecracking remarks, his calm and humorous approach to life.
Guy is survived by his wife Sharon Sandberg Hinchcliff of North Ogden, Utah, his six children: Oretta (Brian) Bennion of Tracy, California; Bernice (Keith) Oliver of Wyoming, Michigan; Lori Hinchcliff of Ogden, Utah; Rachel (Adam) Budge of Ogden, Utah; Elanor Hinchcliff of Ogden, Utah; Leah (Tim) Miller of Harrisville, Utah; 20 grandchildren; and his sister, Janet (Terry) Isom of Battle Ground, Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents, and granddaughter, Jordan Miller.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mount Ogden Health and Rehabilitation Center and countless medical professionals and staff who have helped with his care over the past two years. Thanks also goes to all the friends, family and church members who have shown their love and support through this challenging time
Interment will be in the North Ogden Cemetery. Private family services will be held. A memorial is anticipated at a later date when we can gather with friends and extended family. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: