Guy Wilkins, Jr.
August 1, 1920 ~ April 26, 2021
Beloved Father and Grandfather, Guy Wilkins Jr., passed away at home on Monday, April 26, 2021. He spent a life of service to family, friends and acquaintances. He is admired, loved and respected by all who knew him.
Guy Wilkins Jr. was born in Texola, OK on August 1, 1920. He married his war time sweetheart Norma Fowler August 21, 1944.
He served in the US Navy during World War II on the USS Aylwin as a chief machinist. His service took him to Pearl Harbor, Marshall Islands, Guam, Midway, Aleutian Islands, Okinawa and several other South Pacific Islands. He survived and helped to save the destroyer during Halsey's Typhoon.
Guy received an engineering degree from the University of Texas where he was a member of the honor fraternity Tau Beta Pi for engineers and Pi Tau Sigma for mechanical engineers. Guy worked for Conoco Oil in Louisiana and for Leslie Salt in Salt Lake City, UT and in Fremont, CA retiring in 1985. He is considered the world-wide expert on solar salt and solar salt harvesting. He supervised the building of a plant in Port Hedland, Australia which was the largest salt plant in the world at the time. He has engineered and built solar salt harvesters that have been sent to India, Morocco, Turkey, Tanzania, Bulgaria and Arizona. He was honored at the World-Wide Salt Symposium held in India and again in Park City, UT.
He has played golf all his life and has had three "holes in one" and won his age group for 15 years at the Senior Games in St George, UT. He last played 18 holes at the age of 97 and continued to "hit a bucket of balls" at age 98. He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Guy is survived by his children, David (Judy), Daniel (Louann), Kathy Sare, Charles Guy (Sue) and Michael (Kim); 20 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Family services will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Family visitation will be held on Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Aultorest Memorial Park. Social distancing and masks will be required.
Services will be live-streamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of Guy's obituary page at: www.lindquistmortuary.com where condolences may also be shared.