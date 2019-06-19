Gwyn Ann Davidson Larsen Schmidt

October 15, 1958 ~ June 13, 2019
Gwyn, 60, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Layton, UT, after a pulmonary embolism. She chose Mother, Nana, Wife and Friend as her greatest roles. She always said she wanted her obituary to read, "A kind woman who tried her hardest and loved with all her heart passed away." There is no better way to describe her.
Gwyn was born on October 15, 1958, in Dayton, OH, and spent most of her formative years in New Hope, PA, and Rockville, MD. She led a life reared and influenced by her grandparents, Betty Gael Valentine and Lorimer Arthur Davidson, and honored and respected her parents, Tom and Nancy Davidson, all of whom preceded her in death.
She married her high school sweetheart and eternal companion David (Dave) Vaughan Larsen on September 29, 1978. They were married for a wonderful 24 years, raising four children. Losing Dave to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) was one of the most difficult and lasting experiences in her life. Even amidst tragedy, Gwyn's heart turned to helping others. After his death, she created a nonprofit in his honor raising funds for research towards CJD.
Gwyn had a deep belief in the gospel of Jesus Christ. This belief shaped who she was and enhanced her belief in being "kind and nice, not kind of nice." Gwyn loved her time in her church congregation, especially her many years as a Young Women's leader; she spoke often about those whom she taught and was thrilled with any opportunity to reunite with them, even many years later.
Her faith in love and kindness, instilled by her grandparents, permeated everything she did and drew others to her. Every day she lived with the belief that, if you are kind, love others, and treat everyone with respect, it will "all work itself out." Gwyn received her life coach certificate in 2010 and spent the last decade of her life helping others move through their most challenging concerns, something she had done for family and friends throughout her life. She also sat on multiple nonprofit and for-profit boards directing funds to improve the world around her.
Gwyn was married to John Schmidt on November 11, 2003. John was the perfect companion for Gwyn in raising older children and becoming "Nana and Papa" to their fifteen grandchildren. Gwyn and John spent most of their time traveling to see their children and grandchildren. Whether it was a lacrosse tournament, an art show, an elementary production or helping her children move across the country, they were there. Gwyn's grandchildren and children were her world.
Gwyn is survived by her husband, John; children, Greg (Dayna), Lori (Kristina), Emily (Eric) and Ashley (Jordan); bonus daughters, Jonalynn (Bard), Heather and Keri; brothers Tom (Kitty) and Dick (Pam); grandchildren Hunter, Jaylee, Hallie, Reagan, Kendall, Claire, Destiny, Carter, Tristan, Aubrey, Garrett, Travis, Jentry, Cory and Thomas; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews whom she loved with all her heart.
The best memorial is to truly love each other and be diligent in your kindness and acceptance of others. In lieu of flowers, Gwyn would rather you donate to helping children and those in need. Individuals can celebrate Gwyn's giving spirit by going to www.thechristmasbox.org/donate and designating the donation for the Ogden Christmas Box House in memory of Gwyn Schmidt.
Funeral services will be held at the Kaysville Utah Crestwood Stake Center, 855 East Mutton Hollow Road, Kaysville, 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Friends may call at the Stake Center from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday evening or from 9:40 to 10:40 a.m. on Saturday.
Funeral directors, Myers Mortuary of Ogden. Internment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.
