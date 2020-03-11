H. Dean Baddley

March 10, 1925 ~ March 5, 2020
Howard Dean Baddley, 94, a lifelong resident of Willard passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the George E Wahlen Veterans Home with his loving family by his side.
Dean was born March 10, 1925 in Ogden, Utah a son of Lester Howard Baddley and Florence Edith Edwards Baddley.
Dean grew up in Willard on the family farm. He learned to work hard and how to love and tend to the land. Dean attended Willard Elementary, Box Elder and graduated from Box Elder High School and attended Weber College.
He served his country during World War II and the Korean War.
Dean married his sweetheart Leora "Jean" Checketts on June 23, 1954 in the Logan Temple. Together they have four children: Terry, Brian, Lisa and Brenda, making their home in Willard and working side by side on their 40-acre fruit farm. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Dean also worked for Pineview Water Company as a ditch rider from Weber to Box Elder County for 32 years. He was a duck hunting guide at the Bear River "Millionaire" Duck Club for over 30 years.
Dean enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, traveling, snow birding in California with their daughter Brenda, photography, videography. He had a great sense of humor and always had a joke or a story to share. Dean created fun experiences for his children and grandchildren. He was fun loving and energetic, hardworking and an honorable man.
Surviving are his children: Terry Dean (Gail) Baddley; Lisa (Wayne) Clark; Brenda Baddley (John Johnston); 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers: Gayl Baddley (Bill Fleming) and Alan (Joan) Baddley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jean, son Brian Keith Baddley and sister Betty Baddley Welker.
Special thanks to the George Wahlen Veterans Home and staff and all the residents.
A viewing will be Friday, March 13, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT.
Graveside services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Willard Cemetery with Military Honors Accorded. If inclement weather services will be at Myers Mortuary Chapel.
