H. Wayne Nelson

December 30, 1925 ~ April 1, 2020
Born in Ogden, UT, Wayne graduated from Ogden High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Upon Honorable Discharge, he worked for the U.S. Air Force at Nellis Air Base in Las Vegas, NV until he left to work for The RAND Corp. in Santa Monica, CA. There, he joined the Logistical Research Staff working with Advanced Computing Systems for the Strategic Air Command.
He became the Program Director overseeing the Installation of AFGEN at Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City, OK, when he met his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Murphy, a resident of Oklahoma City, OK. They moved to Michigan when Wayne was hired to organize and direct Technical Development Centers for the Burroughs Corp. Wayne organized three Centers in the United States, also Centers in France, England, India and New Zealand. He was the Director of Strategic Planning when he elected to retire from then Burroughs/UNISYS.
In 1990, Wayne and Mary Ann retired in Santa Fe, NM within the Sangre de Cristo Range of the Rocky Mountains. In the City of Santa Fe, Wayne was a volunteer with the Santa Fe Chapter of SCORE as a consultant and participant with their business management seminars. He spent many happy days and years in the mountains hiking, hunting and fishing and as a volunteer with the Santa Fe National Forest, SENF. Wayne became Chairman of the Committee that organized the SENE Site Steward Program and their Training Program.
In his memory, the family suggests donations to Friends of the Santa Fe National Forest, PO Box 5223, Santa Fe, NM 87502. Wayne is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Murphy) Nelson, son Robert D. Nelson (Diane), daughter Raleigh F Baughman (George K. Jr.), six grandchildren: Kiana (Nelson) Kinaschuk (Chris), Janessa Nelson, Mathias Nelson, Savanah Nelson, Isadora Baughman, Fiona Baughman and his sister, Irma L. Ast (Donald) of Ogden, UT.