Hal Arch Gardner

1938 ~ 2020
He married his sweetheart, Patricia Kelson in 1962. Hal served in many capacities in his church, including Bishop, temple worker and Mission President, with his wife, in Calgary, Alberta Canada. He was an avid gardener, loved gadgets, BYU sports and studying the gospel.
In addition to his parents, he is proceeded in death by his youngest sister, Emilyn Roberts. He has two living sisters, Nada Joy Larson (deceased husband Clint) and Gayla Astle (Dee) and a brother, Dahl Gardner (Neva). Surviving in addition to his wife, Patricia (Kelson) are his three daughters, Jana Truman (Brian), LaDawn Petersen (Evan) and Elisalyn Gardner. He is also survived by his four sons, Jay K. Gardner (Julie), H. Daniel Gardner (Deanna), son Shaun C. Gardner, son Justin D. Gardner (Lyndsay). He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and one great-grand-daughter.
A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 1112 S 1525 W, Syracuse Utah, 84075. at 11:00 a.m. Greeting of the family will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. that same day. Services under the direction of Russon Mortuary
Online guest book at: