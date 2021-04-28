Hal Arthur LaFleur, II
June 26, 1955 ~ April 24, 2021
Hal Arthur LaFleur passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the age of 65, succumbing to the effects of Covid.
Hal was born in Ogden, Utah to Hal and Lorene LaFleur. He was raised in Ogden, attending Washington Terrace Elementary, T.H. Bell Jr. High, and graduated from Bonneville High School, Class of 1973. Hal went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Weber State University.
Hal married Jayne Bateman on Friday, June 13, 1975 in the Logan Temple. They resided in both Ogden, Utah, and St. Paul, Minnesota; retiring to Utah. During his career he worked for the Air Force Audit Agency, and NCUA. He ended his career doing what he loved most, trading stocks.
Hal enjoyed hunting for deals at Smith's, working in his yard and caring for animals. His hobbies included golf, hunting and fishing. He was an exceptional husband, father, brother, friend and neighbor. Hal was quietly generous with his time, talents and money, always helping those in need. Hal loved his kids and grandkids, and truly enjoyed swimming, puzzles, playing games, and especially, teaching Yahtzee strategy. Going on adventures with his sisters and their husbands was always a highlight.
Hal is survived by his wife, Jayne; his three children, Sarah (Nate) Wickman, Hal (Katie) LaFleur, and Lizzie (Jason) Jensen; sisters, Debbie (Brian) Peterson, Pam (Jim) Smith, and Cynthia (Timothy) Rasmussen. Hal also leaves behind his nine beloved grandchildren, Hailey, Sophia, AJ, Ike, Ben, Scarlett, Blaine, Henry, and Romy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hal and Lorene LaFleur; and his in-laws, Bob and June Bateman.
Special thanks to Bear River Valley Hospital and McKay-Dee Hospital ICU, for their tender loving care of Hal and our family during this difficult time.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday, April 29th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Masks are required. Interment at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
If anything can be learned from this tragic experience, it is the truly horrific effects of Covid-19. In lieu of flowers or memorials, consider getting your vaccine, or, donate to Alzheimer's Research or Autism Speaks.
Services will be livestreamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of Hal's obituary at: www.lindquistmortuary.com where condolences may also be shared.