November 4, 1937 ~ October 11, 2019
On October 11, 2019, the world lost a great man, Hal Spencer Stapley, who passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Hal was born on November 4, 1937, in Castlegate, Utah to William Berry Stapley and Sophia Parker Stapley. He was the youngest of six children. He spent his childhood working on his family fruit farm with his three sisters and two brothers. Hal then went on to attend BYU and proudly represented the Cougars as a member of the football team, a team he passionately rooted for throughout his life. Hal, it's time to "Rise and Shout" now.
After college, Hal joined the Hill Air Force Base as a computer specialist, and he retained that position until he retired after 30 years of service. In his spare time, Hal was an avid golf enthusiast and especially enjoyed hitting the links at Star Valley Golf Course.
On October 24, 1979, Hal married the love of his life, Janet Ann Stapley, who was his devoted companion of 40 years and eternal companion for Time and All Eternity.
Hal lived a passionate life. He was as big as life and one of the nicest human beings to walk the earth. He brightened every room he entered, and offered friendship and assistance to strangers and family alike. He loved his family and friends deeply and expressed it often. He left a trail of love and laughter everywhere he went.
Above all else, Hal enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a proud member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and humbly shared his testimony with others.
He was preceded in death by his siblings Helen Stapley Ross, Stanley Stapley, Winifred Butterfield, and Homer Stapley, as well as his two children, Marcia Chardonia and Jeff Stapley. Hal is survived and deeply missed by one sibling, Donna Jorgansen, of Riverton, his surviving children, Donovan Wade Hall (Val), Todd Stapley (Darci) Sheri Racham (Bret), Derrick Stapley (Holly), Stacy Rowe (Ron) and Jana Sneddon (David), as well as his 22 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Uintah Cemetery.
