"Hap"^ Albert David Smith 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Santaquin, Utah on May 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born to Hazel Elizabeth James and Albert Andrew Smith on November 9, 1941, in Ogden, Utah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bill, Sisters Jan & Mellie and daughter Susie. He is survived by sister June Wilson, sons Russell Smith, Michael (Tirzah) Smith and daughters Darlene (Troy) Backus, Cindi (Tom), Hazel (Cody) Christiansen, April (Cody) Roberts, Holly (Tim) Shanto, Laura (Jarvey) Murdock, & Colleen (Jerry) Middleton. 34 Grandchildren and 15 Great-GrandChildren.
