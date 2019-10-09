Harold "Hank" Kay Thompson

April 7, 1935 ~ October 2, 2019
Hank Thompson, 84, passed away on October 2, 2019. He was born April 7, 1935, in Ogden the son of Harold W. and Rose E. (Toone) Thompson.
Hank was married to Velma May Hamson, later divorced. He married Janet Ellen Mencimer in 1965 and later divorced. He married Ellen "Ellie" Brunetti on July 13, 1997.
He retired from the Union Pacific Railroad as a Yard Office Supervisor. He taught 4th and 5th grade at Polk Elementary School and Washington Jr. High. He served in the U. S. Army.
Hank loved aerobic exercise, stationary bike riding, and going on long walks with his wife and family.
Hank is survived by his wife of 22 years, Ellie; children Steven W. Thompson, Michael Robert Thompson, Barbara Rose Thompson Jones and Elizabeth Kay Thompson; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Lenore Thompson.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Ben Lomond Cemetery in No. Ogden. Visitations for family and friends will be held on Friday, October 11th at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
In memory of Hank donations may be made to the Utah Diabetes Association.
