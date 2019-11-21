April 6, 1928 ~ November 14, 2019
Harold Race Laughter, 91, passed away on November 14, 2019. Harold was born on April 6, 1928, to Harold Leslie Laughter and Ruth Rosetta Race Laughter in Pocatello, Idaho.
Harold married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Crawford, on May 24, 1952.
Harold is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Ellen, children Grant (Annette) Laughter of Morgan, Scott Laughter of Washington Terrace, and Candy (David) Stevens of Hawley, Texas, 15 grandchildren, 26 great- grandchildren, and one great, great- grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 5 siblings and one grandchild. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at noon in the Field Street Chapel, 240 South Field Street in Morgan.