September 23, 1935 ~ July 8, 2020
Harold Raymond Johnson, Jr. passed away after a life of example and goodness on July 8, 2020, at the age of 84. Most knew him as Ray. He was born September 23, 1935, in Ogden, Utah to Harold R. and Dorothy Johnson. He was the first child of 15. He married his sweetheart, Helen Cragun, on October 19, 1961, in the Salt Lake City Temple. They are the proud parents of four children, Kelly, Kirk, Kory, and Kristen.
Ray was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a missionary in the Western States Mission. He cherished the opportunity to serve a mission with his wife in the Thailand Bangkok Mission. There, they had a tremendous influence for good on the Thai people that still continues today. Ray served as a counselor in two bishoprics, High Priest Group Leader, and High Councilor. He loved serving as a temple worker for many years in both the Ogden and Bountiful Temples. Ray not only served, but he lived and exemplified the teachings of Jesus Christ. He was exceptional in his example of enduring faithfully and cheerfully to the end.
Ray was very involved in the Boy Scouts of America. He was registered as a leader for more than 30 years. He served as Scoutmaster and motivated most of the boys in his care to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. He devoted considerable effort over seven years to Wood badge, serving as Senior Patrol Leader, Assistant Scoutmaster, and Scoutmaster. He served as the Advancement Chairman in the Weber View District and assisted in the advancement of 135 boys to the rank of Eagle Scout. In 2019, Ray was the worthy recipient of the Silver Beaver recognition award.
Ray learned the electrical business from his father. He was a Master Electrician and worked his entire career as a self- employed electrical contractor.
Ray was a proud citizen of the United States of America. He was an Army veteran, having served in the 16th Artillery, 3rd Army Division, in Bamberg, Germany.
Ray is survived by his children Kelly (Terri), Kirk (Juliene), Kory (Cherie), and Kristen (Clint Wayment), 20 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. Also, his sisters Janice, Ada, Thelma (Bill Kingsbury), Linda (Kent Tingey), Diane, Judith (Syd Hafen), Joyce (Kerry Bullard), Sister-in-law Ymana, and brothers David (Barbara) and Dennis (Tancy). Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, parents, five siblings, and five brothers-in-law.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the funeral service will be held via Zoom Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. For those wishing to participate, please send an email to hrj5342@gmail.com to request the Zoom link. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden, Utah.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: