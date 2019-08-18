Harold Vernon "Jack" Thompson

Darlene Afton Kennedy Thompson
^"Together Again"^
Jack Thompson, 94, of Ogden died on July 27, 2019, joining Darlene Thompson, 89, his wife of 60 years, who died on January 15, 2019.
Jack was a native of Ohio, and was raised in the mountains of Colorado and on the beaches of Southern California. He served aboard the USS Hancock during World War II and earned his degree in Meteorology from UCLA. He had a distinguished career in the private sector and with the Department of Defense at Dugway Proving Grounds.
Darlene was born in Ogden and graduated from Ogden High School. She was Jack's devoted wife and an active member of the Red Hat Society.
Jack and Darlene enjoyed their children and grandchildren and loved camping and fishing in the mountains of Utah and Wyoming.
Jack and Darlene are survived by their children: Dianna Huston, Michael Thompson, Linda Knapp, and Lori Thompson, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jack and Darlene's funeral service will be held at Mountain Road Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 796 South Mountain View Road, Fruit Heights on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The family will greet friends from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 ? 36th St., Ogden, UT, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: