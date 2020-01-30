March 20, 1926 ~ January 18, 2020
Harold Wayne Paterson, 93, North Ogden, Utah, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Born in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 20, 1926, to Thelma l. (Montgomery) and Harold Fairfield Paterson. He grew up in Los Angeles California, served in the US Navy, as a Motor Machinist, 3rd Class, during World War II. On August 27, 1950, he married A. Ileen Cox, who passed away in August 2004. He worked and retired as a Tool Engineer for various aerospace and defense companies including Lockheed and Williams International.
He is survived by a sister, Betty Gomez of Grand Junction, CO., two sons Scott L. of Ogden and Mark W. (Shawna) of Sandy, UT and two grandchildren, Wade R. of Austin, TX. and Cole T. of Salt Lake City.
Harold was an avid reader with interests including the history of the American West, the Civil War, World War II, and the Korean and Viet Nam wars. He collected books, historical guns and cartridges, and barbed wire.
He will be buried next to his wife of 54 years and his parents in the Ogden Cemetery. Memorial service will be a private graveside ceremony for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, well-wishers and friends are urged to make a donation to the Wounded Warriors Project or Operation Homefront.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: