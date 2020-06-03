Harriet Ruth Roberts

September 14, 1941 ~ June 1, 2020
ELBA - Harriet Ruth Shupe Roberts, 78, passed away, June 1, 2020, due to multiple myeloma cancer.
She was born September 14, 1941, to Thomas Hugh and Mildred Barker Shupe in Ogden, Utah. She spent her childhood in Liberty, Utah, where she was involved in many activities and events including playing the piano, playing softball, horseback riding, and reading, reading, reading!!
She married Lewis George Roberts, June 7, 1962, in the Logan Utah Temple in Logan, Utah. This month she would have celebrated her 58th wedding anniversary with her beloved husband, Louie.
She attended Weber State College and Utah State University earning a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She received a Master's Degree in English, Second Language from Boise State University. She taught more than 30 years of school in the states of Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho. While working in the Minidoka School District, she taught at Acequia, Big Valley, and Memorial Elementary Schools. She was an outstanding teacher, receiving several recognitions of her accomplishments through her years of teaching.
Harriet held many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served a full-time church mission, along with her husband, to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and a two-year service mission as managers of the Bishop's Storehouse in Burley, Idaho. Additionally, she and Lewis served in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple.
She loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, and the beautiful fall colors. She was a dedicated wife, a loving mother, and a devoted grandmother.
She is survived by her spouse, Lewis Roberts; nine children, LouAnne (Troy) Young, Jennifer (Terry) Andersen, Chad (Teresa) Roberts, Hugh (Karen) Roberts, Jon (Sherry) Roberts, James (Mitsi) Roberts, David Roberts, Leigh (Jeremy) Heward, and Morgan Roberts; 43 grandchildren; eight great- grand children; and her siblings, Sophia Ensign, Zella (Ron) Richards, Tym (Doug) Dickson, and Tom (Sandie) Shupe.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mildred Shupe; her mother and father in-law, Tessie and Victor Roberts; her sister, Jenae Wayment and husband, Bill Wayment; brothers-in-law, Leonard Roberts and John Ensign; and a sister-in-law, Carol Chapman.
A visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, ID.
The graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Liberty Cemetery, 3930 N. 3500 E., in Liberty, Utah.
Social distancing measures will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.