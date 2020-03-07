Harris Wilford Hansen "Bill" passed away March 6, 2020, in Preston Idaho. Funeral services will be held Monday March 9, 2020, at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S 800 E Preston Idaho. A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30. Burial will be in the Preston, Idaho Cemetary. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com

