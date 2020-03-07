Harris Wilford Hansen "Bill" passed away March 6, 2020, in Preston Idaho. Funeral services will be held Monday March 9, 2020, at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S 800 E Preston Idaho. A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30. Burial will be in the Preston, Idaho Cemetary. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge denies Ogden teen's attempt to toss murder conviction, sentences him to prison term
- Ogden's new downtown master plan moving forward
- Riverdale, Washington Terrace, South Ogden crafting plan to improve connectivity
- Federal indictments under Ogden's Project Safe Neighborhoods nearing 90 cases since 2018
- Ty Beckett Cloward
- Layton man accused of kidnapping woman, child and holding them in home for over 2 weeks
- Ogden man sent to prison after pleading guilty to 2018 shooting on 25th Street
- Home Depot files action against fired employee in case of $300,000 in stolen gift cards
- Ogden teen accused of possessing, distributing child porn; teen also a suspect in sex abuse cases
- Hill AFB tabs new pilot to head aerial demonstration team
- By BEN DORGER, Standard-Examiner
-
- 0
Fremont High takes on Layton High in the 6A boys basketball state tournament semifinals on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center at the University of Utah.
Latest News
- Weber district plays key role in first statewide competition for students aspiring to be teachers, though it already fares well amid teacher shortage
- Construction coming to 5600 South in Roy, will impact traffic at Hill AFB entry gate
- Prep roundup: Valencia drives in 9 runs in big Clearfield softball win
- Mormon students protest BYU stance on same-sex behavior
- Sisters sell scrunchies to honor late mother, aid child with medical difficulties
- Infant in critical condition after alleged abuse in Pleasant View
- Utah governor declares coronavirus emergency, no cases yet
- Ogden City taking public input, will hold hearing on housing and development plan