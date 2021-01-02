Harry Alex Papageorge
November 29, 1933 ~ December 29, 2020
Harry Alex Papageorge passed away at age 87 on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. He was born on November 29, 1933 to Alexander and Anastasia Papageorge in Ogden and lived his entire life on Farr West Drive. He is a graduate of Weber High School where he was a state champion wrestler. He married Helen Klieros on March 1, 1964, and raised three children, Ted, Anna and Pipena.
Harry along with his brother Jimmie and their families developed Pappy's Farms. Pappy's Farms has received the Holstein Associations PBR Award for 50 consecutive years, one of the longest, continuous PBR-winning herds in the history. Harry served on the Board of Directors of Holstein USA and was chairman of the executive committee. Harry served on the Board of Directors for Dairy Farmers of America and the National Dairy Board. He also helped organize and served as Chairman of the Utah Dairy Commission and served on the Weber County Fair Board. He was also an accomplished dairy judge and judged shows all over the United States, Mexico, and South America. In 2017 Harry was selected for the Klussendorf Award at World Diary Expo in Madison, WI, the highest award given to an individual in the diary industry.
Harry was an active member of the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in South Ogden. He was also a lifelong member of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association. His faith was a guiding force in his life.
He will be remembered for his smile, kindness, work ethic and pride in the cattle developed with his family.
Harry is survived by his wife, Helen; children, Ted and Debbie Papageorge, Robert and Anna Mathews, and Jason and Pipena Klomp; grandchildren, Lacey, Lexie, Landon, Kyler, and Ellie.
Harry will be reunited with his siblings, Mary, Jimmie, and Florence.
Funeral services will be livestreamed on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10 a.m. at ang nhap Facebook.
A celebration of life will take place in the summer. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.