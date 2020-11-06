Harry Bileen Nov 6, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Harry BileenHarry Bileen, Jr, 56, passed away October 30, 2020. Services entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesGuest op-ed: Senator Lee, Trump is nothing like Captain MoroniOgden High coaching legend Phil Russell dies at 75 after long battle with COVID-19South Ogden woman chased, attacked in home; estranged husband arrestedMikaela SobersNorthern Utahns will see different, more military aircraft during the next two weeksDisease expert offers clues to COVID-19 reinfection casesHill AFB pilot becomes first to reach F-35 flight time milestoneNew medical emergency flight service coming to Northern UtahEarly returns: Voters say 'No' to Weber County's Prop 18 incorporation questionCody Jay Hadley +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News State volleyball: Mendelson provides big hits, Fremont beats West Jordan in quarterfinals State volleyball: Bountiful tops Lehi in 5 sets, advances to 5A semifinals Weber State volleyball, soccer release spring 2021 schedules Owens takes lead over McAdams in Utah 4th District race Utah Military Academy closes to limit COVID-19 outbreak Utah’s governor-elect Spencer Cox outlines transition plan, names key staff South Ogden says officer feared for his life when he fatally shot reckless driver Ogden Planning Commission supports property purchase for BDO FrontRunner station