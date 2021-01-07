HARRY DANIELS GEORGE
Harry Daniels George Jr., age 96 of Washington Terrace, Utah passed away on December 31, 2020 of causes related to his age. He was born in New Jersey, the only son of Adelaide and Harry George. His only sister Mildred preceded him in death.
He attended Seton Hall University in New Jersey and Weber State University. He served with the U.S. Air Force during WWII and the Korean War.
In 1951 he married Nedra Hart in Utah. They were parents to six boys and two girls. His wife died suddenly in 1973, leaving him to raise the eight children on his own.
He had been employed as an office manager in New Jersey and procurement assistant with the U.S. Forest Service and HAFB in Utah. After retirement, he had been the site manager for South Ogden Senior Center. He conducted a catering service from his home and worked part time at St Benedict's Hospital. He also volunteered at St. Benedict's Hospital where he enjoyed a close friendship with the Sisters of St. Benedict's. For many years, he and his late wife were involved in many church youth and community projects. Harry organized the St. Joseph's Senior Club, Fundraisers at Holy Family Church, Good Samaritans of South Ogden, and the We Love to Eat Club. He visited the elderly weekly in nursing homes and prepared homemade soup for those in need and distributed clothing to the poor. He also volunteered at Ogden Regional Hospital and served on the planning board for Senior Friends Club and helped conduct bus tours for seniors.
He is survived by his eight children: Nora, Steve, Chris, Kevin, Sean, Tim, Brian, and Kathleen. He was a loving grandfather to 21 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren along with a special nephew Paul. He was preceded in death by one grandson.
The family would like to thank the staff of the George Wahlen Veterans Home for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or the homeless shelters of Ogden.
Private family services have been held.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.aaronsmortuary.com.