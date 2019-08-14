February 14, 1947 ~ August 5, 2019
Harry Edward Smith III (72), passed peacefully on the afternoon of Monday, August 5, 2019. He was our beloved father, brother, grandpa and friend.
Ed as he was better known was born in Tooele, UT on February 14, 1947, were he lived and grew up graduating high school. Ed was soon drafted into the US Army. He volunteered to become a paratrooper and served in the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1969. While Ed was in the army, the Smith family relocated to Ogden, which is where he settled after being discharged. While out working on his car, noticed and met Eva Fraga, the girl across the street and her darling baby girl. They quickly fell in love and married starting a beautiful family. He started working at HAFB as an Electroplate technician and continued to work there retiring with 32 years of steadfast service.
A family man at heart, Ed enjoyed and would take his family camping, hunting and fishing in any free time he could find. He loved riding horses which lead him to calf roping in local rodeos. Ed loved life and always had a positive attitude. While raising his daughters after his son's passing in November of 1996, he met his soon to be son-in-law. Mike, was welcomed into the family. Ed became his father figure and mentor. Inseparable, taught this young man the responsibility of being a loving husband and father.
Ed is survived by two daughters Melody (Stacy) Claw. Natalie Smith (Michael Martinez) and four grandchildren, Laila, Taija, Raina Martinez and Eric Claw. His younger sister Tammy (Bart, divorced) Braegger, and two younger brothers. Michael (Camielle) Smith and Robert (Patricia) Smith. one neice, Valerie (Andrew) Edwards, two nephews, Jason (Angie) Braegger and Ryan (Jacee) Braegger.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Father and Mother Harry Edward (Virginia Warburton) Smith Jr. His wife Eva (Fraga) Smith, his most loved son Anthony Aaron Smith. His adopted sister Lou Ann Christine Smith and two grandchildren Zachary Edward Claw and Sara Julia Claw.
A graveside service will be held at Liberty Cemetery, Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Internment at Liberty Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at Myers Mortuary in care of Ed Smith.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Myers for their patience, understanding and the kindness they have given in such a difficult time.
Arrangements under the direction of Myers Ogden Mortuary.
