Harry Ikuharu Seko

February 10, 1924 ~ July 21, 2019
On July 21, 2019, the world lost an unassuming but remarkable father, uncle, friend, and gentleman.
Harry Seko was born on February 10, 1924, to Kojiro and Kikuno Ota Seko in Ophir, Utah. He graduated from Tooele High School in 1942, and moved to Salt Lake where he was employed at the American Fur Company.
He joined the Army in September of 1944. His basic training was at Camp Hood in Texas. He was assigned to the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and was sent to Italy in the spring of 1945.
Following WWII, he attended the National Radio School in Cleveland, Ohio from October of 1946, until June of 1947. Harry was employed at Hill Air Force Base from 1948 through 1976 working as an Aero Camera Repair and Equipment Specialist. He then worked at Iomega Corp. from 1977 to 2000 as a technician before retiring.
Harry married Clara Iwamoto on May 15, 1954, in Ogden, Utah. Clara passed away in 2006 due to kidney failure. During her four plus years on dialysis, Harry never wavered in his loving care for her during that difficult time in her life.
Harry was a faithful member of the Ogden Japanese Christian Church for 65 years. He was the pledge treasurer for many years up until his passing. He will be missed by his church family.
At various stages in his life, Harry enjoyed snow skiing, golfing, fishing, camping, and gardening. He made numerous friends while walking the mall which he did almost daily.
Harry is survived by his son Kent (Rebecca), grand stepson and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Ernie, Duzo, and Ray; and sister, Amy McDaniel.
His passing has left a tremendous void in all our hearts.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
In lieu of flowers or koden, the family requests donations be made to a charity of their choice.
Condolences may be shared at: