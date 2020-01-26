March 14, 1933 ~ November 8, 2019
Our dearly loved Dad, Dad-in-law, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Great-great-grandpa, Brother in law, Cousin, Uncle and Friend Harry Lee Cleveland 86 died November 8, 2019, in Abrazo Central Campus Hospital in Phoenix, AZ after a brief illness. Harry was born March 14, 1933, in Neosho Rapids, Kansas, the only son of Harry Leonard and Janet Mary Phillips Cleveland.
He graduated from Allen High in Allen, KS then joined The U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and served aboard the USS Toledo (CA-133) for a 4-year tour all over the world. He was a member of The US Navy Cruiser Sailors Association.
Harry married Edna Mae Pate in Topeka, Kansas October 6, 1957. They were married just short of 60 years. His dear Edna died September 21, 2017. Dad joked that they got married October 6, 1957, and had Sandra November 5! (Really '58). He loved that a farm boy from KS met a girl from UT in California. He was stationed there in The Navy and Edna was working for Compton Credit Exchange. They raised their five children in Ogden, UT.
He is survived by his children Sandra (Chris) Critchlow, Barbara (Trish) Cleveland-Williams, Lisa (Brad) Lewis, Brian (Jodi Zampedri) Cleveland, Brent (Fanny) Cleveland. sister-in-law Jane Pate, brother-in-law Frank Hammond, brother-in-law Dale Nielsen. They have 15 grandkids, 19 great-grandkids and one great-great-granddaughter.
Dad loved his alone time and enjoyed time with family and friends as well. He would look in awe at all the lives created because he and Mom fell in love. They took us to Kansas every year for many years where we enjoyed our wonderful family and friends there. It was delightful to be with him on tours to the many towns that he lived in and worked in and to visit friends and relatives. He took us camping, boating, on rides up in canyons, on hikes and in the desert. We are all rock hounds thanks to Dad and Mom.
He earned his Electronic Engineering Degree from Weber State College. He worked at HAFB with The Minuteman Missile Program and was an active member in The AFA (Air Force Association) for many years. He enjoyed volunteering with The Ogden City Police Reserves. Dad and Mom bowled on leagues with friends. Mom was The Cookie Lady for wherever he volunteered as she greatly supported him in everything he did. He was a lifetime member of The Quartzsite Roadrunners Gem and Mineral Club with friends who were adored and greatly enjoyed organizing and leading large groups out on rides through the desert near Quartzsite, Az where they lived the last 25 year's part-time, then full-time. Dad loved to serve and support others. He taught us to work hard and be honest. He was active in The Cub Scouts and loved overseeing The Pinewood Derby track. He volunteered and prepared taxes in Quartzsite, AZ and Ogden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Lois Marie Cleveland and sister Frances Nielsen. Two grandsons; Troy Lee Critchlow, and Steve Williams and many other family members and friends.
Thank you to The Quartzsite Ambulance Service, Lifeflight, Abrazo Hospital Doctors, Nurses and Staff who skillfully and lovingly cared for Dad and Dignity Memorial in Parker, AZ for arranging his cremation.
He is survived by many to cherish his memory. Friends became our family. We will celebrate his life this spring and will announce details later. Harry and Edna will eventually be interred in the Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden, UT.