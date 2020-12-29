Hartley P. Winget
1926 ~ 2020
Hartley P Winget, (94) returned peacefully "home for Christmas", December 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Hart was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and active member of the Roy 1st Ward.
He was born December 6, 1926 in Monroe, Utah to Parley P Winget and Maude Minerva Barney.
Hart married Jacquelyn (Jackie) Pendleton, his sweetheart of 68 years, January 20, 1953. Their marriage was solemnized for time and eternity March 20, 1971 in the Logan Temple.
He is survived by his wife and his 4 children: Debbie (Doug) Owens, Rick (Colleen) Winget, Dave (Jerri) Winget, and Tami (Scott) Sanders, 16 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Hart is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Francis Dolly (Fred) Johnson, Donna (BG) Walmer (Frank) Bond, Merle Olsen (Clifford) Duffin, Velma A (Francis) Hardy (John) Peterson, Chester Fay, Lorna, Fontella (Leslie) Baldwin, Lafe Joseph (Alice, Sarah) Winget and his son-in-law Doug Owens.
He was a switchman and brakeman for the Union Pacific Railroad for 36 years, retiring in 1989. From that time, he and Jackie spent 4 months each winter (for 30 years), in Quartzite, Arizona in their motorhome, where they have made many great friends and memories. They also traveled to Alaska, down the Oregon/ California coast, to the Dakotas and many other adventures. He enjoyed watching BYU games and Utah Jazz basketball together with Jackie.
Hart was a veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard, and fought in the noted Battle of Kap Yong with the 213th Division as a gunner on the howitzer, during the Korean War.
He could fix or build anything, including "the barn", his workshop, built to last millennia.
A viewing for family will be held Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. prior to the services which begin at 2:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah.
Extended family and friends are encouraged to stay safe and view the services live at the 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as at the bottom of Hartley's obituary on Myers website, starting at 2:00 p.m.
Hart's final resting place will be near the mountains at Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden, Utah.