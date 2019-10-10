Harvey Allen Godfrey

April 25, 1931 ~ October 7, 2019
Our devoted husband, father, grandfather and teacher, H. Allen Godfrey passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Allen was the son of Wonda William Godfrey and Hattie Eleanor Hutchings. He grew up in Ogden and Harrisville and graduated from Weber High School and Utah State University. He was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a much-loved educator.
On October 12, 1956, Allen married his sweetheart, D. Jean Bingham, in the Salt Lake Temple with Elder Spencer W. Kimball officiating. They have lived the past 58 years in the same home in Roy.
They were blessed with five wonderful children: Brent, Lisa (Kevin) Thompson, Lynette (Kevin) Jensen, Cathy (Clair) Hull, Kirk (Jill) Godfrey. 26 grandchildren and 42 great- grandchildren have added to their joy.
Allen loved his family and richly blessed the lives of many.
Services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Roy Stake Center located at 5127 S 2400 W Roy, UT. Viewing from 11:30 to12:30 prior to service.
Interment will be in the Roy City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: