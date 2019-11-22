December 3, 1942 ~ November 12, 2019
Harvey Brent Kelley, 76, passed away November 12, 2019, after a valiant battle with lung cancer. He was born December 3, 1942, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Jesse Ray and Bertha (Fink) Kelley.
He attended Marsh Valley High School until his senior year and graduated from Weber High School in 1961.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Plain City 1st Ward.
Harvey married the love of his life, Edith Fujikawa, on September 1, 1966, and together they had three handsome sons.
He loved spending time with his friends and family and enjoyed many camping, fishing and hunting adventures. He was an avid horse trainer and had many hobbies, including leatherwork.
Harvey worked in the Aerospace industry at Thiokol, Hercules, and ATK for over 35 years; but his true love was his horses, farming and being a rancher. He was a professional at coffee shop banter and he never met a stranger and was a friend to all. Harvey was born a true cowboy and died a true cowboy.
Harvey is survived by his wife (Edie), of 53 years, three sons; Jay Kelley (Jo Bennett), Ocean Ridge Florida, Chad Kelley (Terrie Ann), West Haven Utah, Clinton Kelley, Ogden Utah; siblings Dale Kelley (Lisa), Jaylene Greenwell (Merrell), Nolan Kelley (Bernice); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; great-grandson Brixton John Harvey Kawa; siblings Nona Abbott, Edward Kelley, Gail Kelley, Christine Lopez, and special niece Heidi Fujikawa Jones.
The family would like to thank Taylor and Ashley and the staff from Encompass Hospice for helping during Harvey's last months.
Friends and family may visit Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Plain City 1st Ward, 2280 N. 3600 W., Plain City, Utah. Service to follow at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at Shrinershospitalforchildren.org or Wild-heart-sanctuary.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: