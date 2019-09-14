March 7, 1924 ~ September 11, 2019
Harvey Dale Goodwin, 95, of South Ogden passed away September 11, 2019. He was known by his middle name to most people and by the nickname "Chuck" to most of his family and close friends. Dale was born March 7, 1924, the third son of Alvin LeRoy Goodwin and Hazel Lupriel (Hemenway) Goodwin. He was born in Belvedere Gardens, California. Later his family would move to Idaho and then to Utah.
Dale attended Utah Agricultural College (now known as Utah State University) until he was drafted into the military in January 1943, and served until January 1946. After the war he started work at Hill Air Force Base where eventually he wound up in Traffic Management Special Weapons. This job took him to U.S. air bases around the world.
Dale married Jean Elizabeth Wadsworth on February 11, 1949. Their marriage was later solemnized on November 11, 1954, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They were blessed with three children; Michael (Pam), Kim and Lorri (Mark). They have nine grandchildren, two of whom previously passed away and 15 great-grandchildren. In February of 2019, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Dale retired in 1976. After retirement he spent many years square dancing with his sweet wife, traveling and performing at many venues. He also had a great love of flowers and gardening which has been a special treat for his entire family. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings during his lifetime.
Dale is survived by his wife, his sister Berna, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Benny and Chuck and two grandchildren, Todd and Candace.
Services will be held at the South Ogden LDS 4th Ward building at 4075 Orchard Ave., in South Ogden. A viewing will be held Sunday evening, September 15, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing for friends and family at 10:00 a.m. prior to the funeral.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
