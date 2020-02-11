October 16, 1935 ~ February 7, 2020
Harvey Dean Facer passed away peacefully at his home Friday, February 7, 2020.
Harvey was born October 16, 1935, in Willard, Utah a son of Ila Pauline Pettingill and George W. Facer. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He attended Willard Elementary, Box Elder High School and Utah State University where he received a degree in Agriculture and Animal Husbandry.
Harvey enlisted in the Army and spent four years in Germany where he received the expert honors badge in marksmanship with his carbine and rifle. After the military he married Barbara Gamble, they were later divorced.
Harvey was a life-long dairy farmer, and his passion for all animals was unsurpassed. Harvey received the Young Dairy Farmer of the Year award in 1972. He was the president of Mantua Irrigation Company for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and spending time in the great outdoors with his family. He had a great love of music and was talented at playing the accordion, harmonica and singing.
Harvey became instant friends with whomever he met. Harvey made a great impact on many lives teaching the value of hard work and the respect for others.
Harvey is survived by his wife of 32 years, Cindy North Facer; children: Susan (Joe) Durfey, Phillip (Sylvia) Facer, Lisa (Eric) Park, B.J. Barker, and Stacielee (Frank) Musil; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Sisters Donna Boothe & Karen (Fred) Owen.
Preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Wayne, Max, Reese, Jessie, Norma & June.
Special thanks to Symbii Hospice nurses and Dr. Jeffrey Lish and staff for caring for Harvey.
Funeral services will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Mantua 3rd Ward Chapel, 237 S. Willard Peak Rd., Mantua, UT.
The viewing will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral services from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Mantua Chapel.
Interment will be in the Willard City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: