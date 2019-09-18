July 1, 1930 ~ September 15, 2019
Ever the strong one, ever the brave one, ever the jokester to the very end was Harvey Galvez. He died peacefully in his sleep at home, September 15, 2019. His death was due tocomplications of Alzheimer's disease.
He was born July 1, 1930, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, raised in Colorado and Utah. Harvey was born to Fred and Flossie Galvez. His passion and drive for wrestling as a student at Weber High School resulted in multiple State Championships. Well known and respected local coach, Mel Wood expressed that Harvey was the finest wrestler he had ever coached.
He was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Harvey served joyfully in many callings including a Church Service Mission-Inner City Ogden.
He married Yvonne Wolford and they later divorced. He later married Carol Murdock December 30, 1968.
He is survived by his adoring wife Carol Galvez; his children: Brenda Scoville, Linda (Kent) Scoville, Brian (Sharon) Galvez, Tina Galvez, Angie Gill, Shara (Fred) Fernandez, Greg Galvez, Sandra Galvez, Jennifer Galvez; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren,
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Bertha, Pauline, Rosella Galvez; brother Willis; children: Danny, Laurie, and Harvey-Randall Galvez; great-granddaughters: Elise Scoville, Taya Fitzgerald, Emma Perez; and son-in-law James Kirk Scoville.
Harvey was known for his hard work throughout his entire life, his love for his family, and his countless acts of service. There is nothing he enjoyed more than to see and support his grandchildren in all of their competitive sports and activities. In fact, he is famous as "Grandpa Hugaroonie". Harvey had a heart of gold to match his loving smile.
A visitation will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, from 6:00 ? 8:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1560 N. 200 W., North Ogden, UT. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church where a viewing will be held from 10:00 ? 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
Interment at: Aultorest Memorial Park
Condolences may be sent to family at: