HC Massey II
April 7, 1978 ~ August 3, 2021
It is with great sadness that we formally announce the passing of our beloved "little" brother, uncle, cousin, and friend: HC Massey II.
This is the story of HC Massey II, also known as "2" by his family and friends.
2's story starts on April 7, 1978, the last child born to HC and Betty P. Massey. Both of his parents and only brother, Herrick, preceded him in death.
From an early age, "2" was a member of the New Zion Baptist Church. He served as a junior deacon. "2" was truly known as a "people person;" as, he was a stranger to none. Oftentimes, as a youngster, he would bring home stray cats, dogs, and new friends he had met from school.
Among his neighborhood peers, '2' was the 'kid boss' of trading A-Team toys, Star-Wars figurines, and anything 'Masters of the Universe, "He-Man!"
2 was a true nurturer, with a magnetically attractive soul. In high school, his peers elected him to be a class officer. In college, he played in the university band. While earning his Master's Degree, many of his educational peers elicited his help in accounting. 2 earned his Bachelor of Science and Master's Degree(s) from the University of Utah.
In his adult life, 2 lived and worked in Florida, Massachusetts, and in Salt Lake City, Utah.
2's hard-work ethic, transcended into his education, career-life, and into family ventures. His dream in progress was to open 2's BBQ restaurant. He was an excellent chef with specialties in BBQ, banana pudding, and macaroni and cheese.
He enjoyed several genres of music. His favorite singer was Michael Jackson. His favorite foods were greens, chicken, potato salad, spaghetti, Aunt Lizbeth's homemade ice cream and pound cake, BBQ, and everything else that packed on the pounds!
His kind nature, jokes, laughs, delicious meals and sense of humor will be missed. HC Massey II has left this world but will forever be in our hearts. Heaven indeed has gained another angel with HC.
2's home going service will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
2's family extends a most sincere thank-you to the ICU staff at Ogden Regional Medical Center, especially to Nurse Shayley.
Services will be livestreamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of HC's obituary page at www.lindquistmortuary.com, where condolences may also be shared.