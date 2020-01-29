December 4, 1936 ~ January 23, 2020
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty Louise Massey and their four children, Herrick C Massey, Holly Frye, Hanisya C Massey, and HC Massey II. He is also survived by three grandchildren, siblings, cousins, and various family members.
HC has a Bachelor of Science degree from Portland State University in Portland, OR and a Masters of Science degree in Human Resource Management from University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah. He received various boxing and band scholarships from various colleges and Universities.
He is a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Coldwater, Mississippi and attended church locally in Ogden. He loved Jesus, God, the Holy Spirit, reading the Bible, community and family.
His boxing career began by boxing in high school at Booker T. Washington High School. He also played football and basketball. His boxed in various completions and had the privilege of becoming a boxing coach. He was very proud of his boxing talent and abilities.
Mr. Massey was a former Director of Ogden Area Community Action Agency, accomplished educator and real estate developer and has building multi-family housing. He enjoyed talking to diverse people and learning their stories. He is a lifetime member of the NAACP. He has a teaching certificate in Secondary Education with a specialization in music education from University of Portland. Mr. Massey has the distinction of having met every president of the United States from Dwight D Eisenhower to President Bill Clinton.
Some of his favorite foods include chicken, lima beans, BBQ ribs, coleslaw, watermelon, sweet potato pie and homemade ice cream. He enjoyed various genres of music including blues, soul, jazz, gospel, country and classic rock and roll. He was a musician and delighted in playing the guitar, piano and tuba. He lived in Portland, Oregon; Memphis, Tennessee; New York City, NY; Seattle, WA; Kentucky, Idaho and moved to Ogden, Utah in the late 60s. He has visited every state except Hawaii and Alaska.
