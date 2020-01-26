Heber Holbrook

February 18, 1924 ~ January 4, 2020
Born in Syracuse, Utah to William and May Bell Holbrook on February 18, 1924, and raised in Ogden, Heber A Holbrook, age 95, died of an intracerebral hemorrhage on January 4, 2020, sustained from a fall in his apartment in Danville, California.
He joined the Navy in 1940 and was a Pearl Harbor survivor, wounded in the night naval battle off Guadalcanal on November 13, 1942, and commissioned a Warrant Officer in 1944. He retired in 1960, went on to become an aeromedical certification officer with the Federal Aviation Administration in Washington, DC, retiring from civil service in 1974. Heber was an avid reader and military historian, a member of many veteran and civic organizations. He was a former President of the USS San Francisco Association and active well into his 90's.
He was laid to rest in the Bountiful City Cemetary with military honors alongside his wife of 61 years, Freda Cook, of Bountiful, on January 13, 2020.
He is survived by two sons, Stuart and Richard, with their extended family. May calm seas and fair skies greet you in your sojourn, Dad. We all love you