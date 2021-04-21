Heidi Kemp
July 26, 1973 - April 15, 2021
On Thursday, April 15, 2021, Heidi Ferrin Kemp, loving wife and mother of four children, unexpectedly passed away at age 47.
Heidi was born on July 26, 1973 to Dennis and Barbara (Choate) Ferrin. She graduated from Viewmont High School in 1991 where she was an active participant in the choir and theatre programs. She went on to study at Weber State University where she performed with the Weber State Singers. The friendships she made as a performer were ones she continually cherished. On June 8, 1993, Heidi married Cyle Hall, and they had three children: Chase, Cydney, and Campbell. On December 26, 2000, she married Curtis Kemp, and together they had a son, Hayden.
Heidi was talented and creative and loved to make things for others. She enjoyed scrapbooking and found some of her greatest joys in preserving the special moments in her family's lives. Nothing was more important to her than her devotion to her children. She spoke of them frequently with tremendous pride and optimism. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she enjoyed serving children, especially through music. She was known for her infectious laugh, bright smile, and caring heart.
Heidi will always be remembered for her strength and courage during difficult times. She endured many hardships including the loss of her stillborn first child and her older sister. In 1991 she was involved in a serious accident that left her in a coma for several weeks and caused traumatic brain injuries that would challenge her throughout her adult life. After decades of fighting the confusion and pain from these injuries, with her valiant husband by her side, we hope she has at last found the peace and stillness that so often eluded her.
Heidi was preceded in death by her sister, Amy, and her son, Chase. She is survived by her husband, Curtis; her children, Cydney, Campbell, and Hayden; her parents, Dennis and Barbara; her siblings Blake, Shelby, and Emily; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 23 from 6-8 p.m. at Russon Brothers Mortuary in Syracuse. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m. at the LDS Chapel, 3290 W. 800 N., West Point, UT.
Flowers or donations may be sent to Russon Brothers Mortuary, 1585 W. 300 S., Syracuse, UT 84075.