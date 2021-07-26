Heidi Lyn Knopp
June 20, 1966 ~ July 17, 2021
Heidi Knopp, 55, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021.
She was born June 20, 1966 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Bill and Julie Hauck Knopp.
Heidi loved her peanut (Serenity), her little man (Lukas), her daughters, art and country music. Heidi loved the TV show" Friends", penguins, lilacs, the color purple, and her three dogs Sable, Axel and Roxy. Sable stayed by her side until the very end.
She is survived by two daughters, ChristL Knopp, Cera Knopp, two grandchildren, all of West Haven; her father, Bill, Burley, ID; her mother, Julie, Sunset; and one sister, Nanette Baird, Clearfield.
Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.
