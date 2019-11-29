1979 ~ 2019
Heidi Olson Steffy passed away peacefully in her home on November 19, 2019. She was a beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She had a way of brightening any room she walked into and putting a smile on your face.
She was an avid animal lover, who took great pride in her many fur babies. You could always count on Heidi to fight for those she cared about. She will be forever missed.
Heidi is survived by her husband, Shawn Steffy; parents, Richard ^Dick^ and Bonnie Olson; Siblings, Dixie (Bill) Baird, Kelly Olson; nieces, Stacy Stokes, Cassidy Baird, Emily (Austin) Mortenson; nephews, Derek Baird, Cahill Olson, and great-niece, Jocelyn Stokes.
A viewing will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Provident Funeral Home, 3800 S. Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah 84403.
Funeral Services will be held in Heidi's honor on November 30, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., with a viewing being held an hour prior to services at the Porterville Church, 2700 S. Morgan Valley Dr., Morgan, Utah 84050.
