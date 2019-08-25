October 26, 1936 ~ August 20, 2019
Remembering the life and legacy of retired Law Enforcement Officer Heinz Schuessler, 82, who died August 20, 2019, at his home in Layton, Utah surrounded by his beloved family.
Heinz was born in Weimer, East Germany where he lived until 1953 when he and his family escaped to West Germany. After several months in refugee camps, they immigrated to the United States and settled in Ogden, Utah. Heinz taught himself how to read, write and speak English and in 1961 he became a proud Citizen of the United States. In 1956, he joined the Utah National Guard, served for seven years, and was honorably discharged in 1963.
In 1958, he and Joanne E Baxter of Ogden were married and they had three children together, Robert, Tanya, and Shane. They were married for 39 years until her sudden death.
Heinz loved Western movies, sketching, and desired to become a police officer. After working 10 years at a Tire Company, he fulfilled his dream of becoming an officer of the law in Ogden City. In 1969 he moved his young family to Layton City where he continued to work as a police officer and then as a detective, totaling 32 years of service before retiring in 2001. After retirement, he continued to work for another 10 years as a security guard for a medical company. He was involved with the Layton Youth Court, honored by Layton Hills Mall, and awarded Outstanding Officer of the Year by the Ogden Chapter of the International Footprint Assoc.
In 1996, Heinz and Lynda Champneys Davis of Ogden were married and he gained her two children, Ruth and Tim along with numerous grandchildren. They have been married for 23 years.
Before his passing, he enjoyed walks, traveling, goofing around with his grandchildren and attending all their activities, camping, reading, old country music, tinkering around the house, and playing his harmonica. Heinz loved his motorcycles, which he starting riding in the 50s and had several crashes under his belt to prove it. He was a former member of the Klunker Klub, the Temple Rider Assoc. the Ogden Fraternal Order of Eagles and the President of the Golden Spike Bikers Assoc.
Heinz was preceded in death by his father Heinz, mother Marta, stepfather Rubio, sister Helga and his first wife Joan. He is survived by his wife Lynda, brother J^rgen, his five children, 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Many people in and out of the law enforcement community recognize that he always stood strong against anyone who would deny law and order. He is a stubborn watchdog and will continue to watch over us, even after passing.
Heinz suffered from Dementia and several other ailments. In lieu of flowers, we respectfully request donations be considered in his name to the Alzheimer's Association Utah Chapter or an Alzheimer's program of your choice.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd.
Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, 100 N. Monroe Blvd., Ogden UT.
