LAYTON - Helen Allred Andreason, a long-time resident of Layton, UT passed away into the loving arms of her son Brent on October 23, 2019, from causes incident to age.
Born December 7, 1929, in Centerfield, UT to loving parents Andrew Franklin Allred and Anna Myrtle Anderson, she was the sixth of ten children growing up during the great depression. She loved her family and was very proud of her heritage. Growing up in her large family, she learned to grow a beautiful garden, preserve her own produce, and create a loving home in which to raise her own children. Mom was as patient as a saint and very gentle and loving, and she was also the strongest person we have ever known.
Helen married Ben A. Andreason on May 23, 1948, they have been married for 72 years. They moved to the Ogden area to find work for Ben and to begin their family. Mom and Dad eventually settled in Layton and they worked together to build a beautiful and fun-filled life for their six children.
Helen worked for 30 years at Hill Air Force Base as a supervisor in the contract administration office, she enjoyed her work and the many friends she made there. They retired in 1984 and from then on spent their winters living as "Snowbirds" in Yuma, AZ and their summers in Layton with their family. Mom and Dad enjoyed their retirement years traveling with good friends to many places throughout the country each summer.
Mother enjoyed her flower garden and maintained a beautiful yard and immaculate home. She loved to crochet and made many beautiful blankets, dolls, and doilies, but the most precious gifts are the baby blankets that were hand made with love and given to each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our mother had a beautiful spirit and touched everyone that she met with her kindness and her wisdom.
Helen is survived by her husband, Ben Andreason, sons, Arthur Andreason and Dean Andreason; daughters, Benet Aagard, Lucille (Lyle) Koenig, Marie (Kerry) Santoro. She was preceded in death by her beloved son Brent and daughter-in-law Jacque Andreason. Mom loved the babies and her legacy lives on with 16 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren (one on the way); and 11 great-great-grandchildren (one on the way). She knew all of their names and ages and had great memories of each of them.
She is also survived by her siblings, Donna (Mike) Anderson, Della Bunnell, and Ace (Phyllis) Allred. She was preceded in death by her Papa and Mama and her siblings Doris Despain, Everett, Leath, Grant, Max, and Kenneth Allred.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd/, Layton, Utah.
