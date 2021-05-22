Helen Anne (Normington) Tripp
December 4, 1945 ~ May 17, 2021
Helen Anne (Normington) Tripp passed away in the early morning of May 17, 2021 at the age of 75.
Helen was born December 4, 1945, in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Delamar and Erma Normington. She grew up in Superior, Wyoming with her parents and seven siblings and later moved to Ogden, Utah. She graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1964.
Helen began working at the Internal Revenue Service, where she proudly dedicated 22 and a half years to provide for her family independently and acquire her North Ogden home, where she would spend the rest of her life. Being a mother brought her indescribable joy. She worked hard for everything she had and used all of her means to raise her three children and give many special nieces, nephews and all of her grandchildren extra care.
Helen enjoyed working in her yard and planting her garden. She loved black coffee and crossword puzzles and could beat anyone in a game of Scrabble or a dance battle. Her skills in the kitchen were unmatched and everyone looked forward to eating at her house. She taught her grandchildren to hoola-hoop and do cartwheels. Helen created a sanctuary in her home, which everyone was welcome to find peace and comfort in.
Helen was quick-witted and well-spoken. She was intelligent and filled to the brim with words found in her favorite dictionary, which she held onto, despite the pages being bent and torn.
She loved her family unconditionally and without bounds. She always said that her favorite moments were watching her children and grandchildren talk and laugh together. She was selfless and always wanted the best for the people around her. To know Helen was to know love, strength, and resilience. She was the light in every room.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Delamar and Erma Normington; her two brothers, Colin Normington and D.G. Normington; and her sister, Patricia Tiger.
She is survived by her two sons, Delamar (Shelly) Tripp and Andrew (Carmen) Tripp; her daughter, Elizabeth (Troy) Brewer; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, William (Lou Jean) Normington and Andrew (Evelyn) Normington; two sisters, Maldi (Bob) Lavender and Mary Greiner; two sisters-in-law, Loretta Normington and Nancy Normington; and many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Noreen Holdaway, Maxine Johns and Mitzy Shaw for being such dear friends to Helen throughout her life.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 2850 N St, North Ogden, UT 84414.
In lieu of sending flowers, please check in with an old friend or family member or spend some time with people you love.
Condolences may also be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com