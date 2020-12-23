Helen Arlene Visser Shaw
Helen Arlene Visser Shaw, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on December 01, 1938 in Ogden, Utah to John E. and Jacoba Herbert Visser. She was the youngest of seven children. She had a beautiful childhood that she spoke of often. She cherished her Dutch heritage and was very proud of her parents for the sacrifices that they made.
Helen graduated from Ogden High School in 1957. She married her best friend, Harold LaMar Shaw on October 05, 1957 in Evanston, Wyoming. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother and grandmother. She took pride in making sure that her home was a place of comfort. She always welcomed everyone with open arms and ice cream. She was employed at the Internal Revenue Service for many years and made many dear friends there.
Helen was a very faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved serving in many callings in the Primary, Young Woman Organization and Relief Society. She touched so many lives through her service. Family was everything to her. She was always willing to help at any time of day or night. She was the kind of mom you always knew was there, no matter what.
She had many hobbies including baking, sewing and gardening. Her flower beds were immaculate and she had the prettiest zinnias around. Most weekends during the summer were spent camping and enjoying nature with family and longtime friends. Helen had a zest for life and lived it to the fullest.
She is celebrating a happy reunion with her son, Johnny, her parents, and her siblings, John, Ted, Leona, Marian and Rieka. Helen leaves behind her sweet husband of 63 years, Harold, her children: Mark H. Shaw (Tami) Mesa AZ; Rebecca S Richter (Michael), Riverdale; Melanie S Bateman (Fred, Roy; and Angela S Larson (James), Roy; 16 beautiful grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one brother, Bert Visser, Roy.
We would like to thank Kylee and Dan from Summit Hospice for the amazing care that they gave to Helen.
The family will meet with friends on Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm and Monday, December 28th from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W 5600 S Roy, Utah. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm.
Interment: Lindquist Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com.