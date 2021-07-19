Helen F. Miles
April 17, 1923 ~ July 14, 2021
Helen F. Miles, 98, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2021 at her home.
She was born April 17, 1923 in Plain City, Utah to Walter and Dorothy McFarland Christensen.
On December 28, 1946, Helen married Edward Miles.
She worked for various government agencies during the war including the Ogden Arsenal and Army Supply Depot. She retired from the Internal Revenue Service in Ogden.
Helen is survived by her children, Edward E., Michael R. and Marina; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Darrell Christensen and one sister, Janet Smith.
The family would like to thank the staff at BRIO Home Health, especially Kristi and Joy, for the loving care they gave to our mother.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the West Weber Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com