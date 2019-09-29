Helen Joyce "Joyce" Hinrichs

Joyce was born to John and Margaret Laing on June 23, 1932 in Alliance, Nebraska, the 11th of 12 children. The family eventually settled in Lovell, Wyoming, where Joyce worked on the family farm and at the local drug store soda fountain. She said that she never learned to enjoy farming. Following high school, Joyce moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, where she worked as a bookkeeper and attended LDS Business College.
While working at the Church Administration Building, Joyce had a chance meeting with Gordon B. Hinckley that led to a personal invitation to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, despite being two years younger than the minimum age for sister missionaries. Joyce served a two-year mission in the Germany East Mission, where one of the last things she did was help teach the gospel to a young German named Johann "John" Arnold Hinrichs. Following Joyce's mission, a year of courtship, and John's emigration to the US, Joyce and John were married in the Salt Lake Temple on October 4, 1956.
The couple welcomed three sons to the family while living in Longmont, Colorado. They later moved to Ogden, Utah, where two more sons joined the family, that last one arriving when the next youngest was almost 14 years old.
In 1965 Joyce took a seasonal job at the Internal Revenue Service to help earn money for a trip to visit John's family in Germany. The couple took that trip in 1968, but the IRS job turned into a career in human resource management, where Joyce was often recognized for her dedication, professionalism, and expertise.
Each of her children and grandchildren had ample reason to know how much Joyce loved them. She made sure that each birthday was a special occasion. Her grandchildren fondly recall the unique cakes Joyce crafted for each birthday. Joyce supported the school, sports, and artistic endeavors of each of her children and grandchildren.
Joyce loved gathering her family for regular occasions, especially swimming parties during the warmer months and holidays in the winter. She would work like crazy before, during, and after these events to provide enjoyment for her family members.
Joyce was a committed member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Throughout her life Joyce zealously fulfilled each of her church callings, always going the extra mile. Despite her busy schedule raising a family and working a career, Joyce served in Cub Scouts, Primary, Young Women's, Sunday School, Relief Society, and family history callings, while also regularly finding time to serve neighbors and extended family.
Retirement was enlivened when Joyce headed up the family history indexing program in her stake, where she used her language and business skills. Joyce served a mission with John to the Germany Hamburg Mission, in the same city where the two originally met.
John passed away in 2008. Several years later Joyce moved from her home of 49 years in the North Ogden 7th Ward to a more senior friendly home in the North Ogden 12th Ward, where she made new friends. Friends from the 7th Ward were like family and remained true to the end. Joyce spent her final years at Quail Meadow Assisted Living, where she was aided by many wonderful staff members and volunteers. She concluded her mortal journey on September 27, 2019.
Joyce was preceded in death by her 11 siblings and her husband John. She is survived by her five sons, Jeff (Sherrie), Tim (Becky), Scott (Judy), Lynn (Kayleen), and JB (Ashlee); 19 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Thanks to the caring staff at Quail Meadow Assisted Living and AFI Hospice, and the many compassionate hospice volunteers who blessed Joyce's final days.
Funeral service will be held Saturday October 12, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at Myers Mortuary 845 Washington Blvd. Friends and family are invited to attend the viewing on Friday October 11, from 6-8 p.m. Friends can also call Saturday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be at Ben Lomond Cemetery.
We would love for you to express your sympathy and support by donating to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints general missionary fund or to Latter-day Saint Charities in lieu of
flowers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: