Helen K. Nellis
1939 - 2020
Helen Nellis, 81, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt, passed away in her home on December 21, 2020 after health struggles with breast cancer and dementia.
Helen was born on April 7, 1939 and was the third of four children to Lois and James Burrows of Ogden, Utah. She grew up on the family farm in Wilson, Utah and graduated from Weber High School where she was active in Girl's State. After graduation, Helen attended Radiology Technology School in Salt Lake City, becoming a certified radiology technologist. She also attended Weber State College.
Helen married Noel Nellis on July 1, 1959 in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple. The couple met while working at the Salt Lake County Hospital, she as a radiology technologist and he as a working medical student. Over the course of their married life, they lived in Salt Lake City, Utah; Denver, Colorado; Fairbanks, Alaska; Ogden, Utah; Ashtabula, Ohio; and Dublin, Georgia. They were blessed with four children.
Helen was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings, including: Primary President, Young Women President, Relief Society President, and Seminary teacher. She was active as a Cub Scout Den Mother for years and had a strong love of children and youth. Helen and Noel served together as medical missionaries for 12 years in multiple states. Helen was proud to wear her missionary name tag and represent her Savior.
Helen worked as a homemaker and business manager for her husband's medical practice. For ten years she volunteered as a Teacher's Aid for kindergarten. She refused a salary for her services because it would not allow her to "hug" her students. Helen was active in community services working with the Women's Auxiliary and the LDS Humanitarian Services. She set her heart and hand to thousands of kits, packets and quilts - putting her love and special touch to each one. Helen's strong desire was to wear her life out in the service of her fellow man and she surely accomplished this goal.
Helen was an avid birdwatcher, quilter, and community volunteer. She loved family history, crocheting, reading, singing, giving hugs, and laughing. Helen had a unique and endearing connection with each family member. She loved her family deeply, especially her son Jim - who was her companion along with her lovable dog Pearl.
Helen is survived by her husband Noel Nellis, M.D., and her three children, Kathleen Gibson of The Colony, TX, Diana Nellis of Riverdale, UT, Dave Nellis (Brandee) of Bountiful, UT. She is also survived by her sister Marva Hancock of Springville, UT and her two sisters-in-law Dixie Hutchins and Alberta Burrows, and five grandchildren: Netty Nellis, Luke Gibson, Quinn (Ann) Gibson, Nate (Sadie) Nellis, and Jordan Nellis.
Helen was preceded in death by her son, James (Jim) Nellis, and brothers Edward Burrows and Robert Burrows.
Funeral services will be held at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah on Thursday, December 24, 2020, with a viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - then a family funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.. Due to pandemic concerns and protocols - friends and acquaintances are encouraged to view the service online on Helen's obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may be sent to the family.
In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation can be made in Helen's name - to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Society or the LDS Humanitarian Center.