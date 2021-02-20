Helen LaRae "Boots" Haskell
December 21, 1933 ~ February 17, 2021
Our loving Mother, Helen LaRae "Boots" Haskell left this earth on February 17, 2021 to start her new adventure into the next life and be reunited with family and friends that have passed on before her. She was born December 21, 1933 in Ogden, Utah to Joseph and Wylma Murdock. She spent most of her life in the Ogden area.
Mom loved to dance. In her younger years she enjoyed dancing at the Berthana Ballroom.
Throughout the years the family enjoyed many stories and experiences of her dancing at the Berthana. She met her final dance partner Wendell Haskell, and they were married on October 18, 1951. They had three daughters, Susan, Lynnette, and Laurie. Mom lost Dad to cancer in 1992.
Still determined to do the things they had enjoyed together. She continued to travel in her motorhome with the Utah Bees Motorhome Club. Traveling to many places throughout the United States. She also enjoyed oil painting, golfing, and playing pinochle with her friends at the Washington Terrace Senior Center. She was also a member of the Union Pacific Old Timers Association, and held many offices throughout the years.
Surviving are her daughters, Susan Smith (Mike), Lynnette Prescott (Jon), Laurie Kap (Jerry); six grandchildren, Jody, Jenny, Malissa, Josh, Adrianna, and Nicole; and seven great-grandchildren, Chaise, Hanah, Olivia, Jaxyn, Mia, Boston, and Declan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell; her parents, Joseph and Wylma; sister, Jeanine; niece, Sharon; nephew, Shane; and grandson, Jerry.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
