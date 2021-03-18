Helen Marie Spencer Beazer
SYRACUSE - Helen Marie Spencer Beazer, 80, passed away March 14, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born May 8, 1940, the daughter of Henry Wilson Spencer and Norma Cutler Spencer in Blackfoot, Idaho.
In her youth, she traveled and lived in various places around the country. In her later years she resided in Syracuse. Helen graduated from Davis High School.
With divine intervention, Helen and Boyd met and were married in the Salt Lake City Temple on April 2, 1959 and enjoyed just shy of 62 years together and will look forward to eternity to go. Helen's family meant the world to her, and she had the opportunity to be a homemaker and stay home to care for her family.
Helen lived a full and faithful life. She was a lover of fun, especially with kids. Pool parties were always a hit. Craft days, movies and popcorn, sleepovers with wall-to-wall cousins, camping, and more camping.
She felt a special peace when she was close to God's amazing creations. She found beauty from the deserts of Tucson to the pinefield beaches of Vancouver Island. When asked which is her favorite she usually said, "The one with the most family with her."
Helen loved rockhounding, reading, and sitting around campfires. In addition to playing the piano, she could also play the accordion. Yes! She could squeeze out a lively Polka.
Helen developed a special talent for genealogy. She loved the challenge of researching and finding her ancestors and helping others find theirs. She was willing to share her knowledge with many through classes and one on ones. There were many trips to Salt Lake City to the Family History Library. Helen was the Director of the Multi-Stake Family History Center for many years. She even made a trip to Saint George to help the Native Americans organize and preserve their family and history records.
Helen was the perfect mother to raise four boys. She got their attention with "Go to your room, and wait till your dad gets home." Her heart was too soft to provide discipline. Her heart became even softer as grandkids and great-grandkids came along.
Helen was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Laura, and son Brad.
Surviving are her husband, Boyd R. Beazer of Syracuse; children, Bryce (Denise) Beazer of Kaysville; Mike (Jolene) Beazer of Centerville; Blaine (Cheryl) Beazer of Syracuse; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, siblings, Carol (Norman) Bennett of Syracuse; Joanne Vimahi of Uinta; Fred Mitchell (Laura) of Clinton.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Helen's nurse and special friend Cailey Strain for the excellent care she rendered for the past three years.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Syracuse 2nd Ward, 2228 S. 1660 W., Syracuse. Family may visit friends Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery.
Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Helen's obituary page.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Syracuse Mortuary, 869 S. 2000 W., Syracuse.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.