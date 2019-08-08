July 15, 1936 ~ August 2, 2019
Helen Ruth Williams Knox, 83, transitioned on August 2, 2019, at the Mount Ogden Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ogden, Utah while under hospice care.
Helen was born July 15, 1936, as the only child of William and Evelyn Williams in Little Rock, Arkansas. After graduation from high school, she moved to Kansas City, MO where she met Jesse Lee Carrigan. Helen then moved to Casa Grande, Arizona where she had her first son, Dwayne (Carrigan) Carrington in 1955. She moved to Ogden, Utah soon after the birth of her son and met, then married John D. Knox, Utah. He preceded her in death, April 11, 1998. Helen and John had five children together and later divorced. Helen worked for the Ogden/ Weber Community Action Partnership, Head Start Teacher; CETA Youth Jobs Program, Work Program Counselor; Weber County Mental Health, Group Home Counselor; and the IRS to provide for her children.
She obtained a Cosmetology License from Weber State College and was sought after and recognized as a skilled beautician in the Ogden area.
She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church for 63 years where throughout those years she was deemed the "Songbird" of the choir. She was known in Utah as having the voice of an angel, sharing her gift as a choir member and soloist. She was highly requested to sing at weddings, homegoing, and civic events. She was a member of the NAACP and Daughter of the Elks (IBPOE).
Helen is survived by her cousin, Bertie Williamson, her sons and daughters-in-law, Dwayne Carrington (Judy), Bryant E. Knox (Audrey Gail), and daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia Knox Diniz, Karen Knox Jones (Fantley, Jr.) and Rosalind Knox McDaniel (Darryle). She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Knox. She will be missed by her grandchildren: Orion, Darius, Melissa LaShay, Melissa Andrea, Briona, Brittany, John Brandon, Bryant II, Hannah Rose, Darryle II, and four great-grandchildren; Harlem, Davion, Maliyah and Kentrell Jr,