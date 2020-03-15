July 7, 1952 ~ March 9, 2020
Henry Baca beloved son, brother and uncle, passed away in his sleep on Monday March 9, 2020. He was 67 years old. Born on July 7, 1952 to Carlos and Carlota (Gutierrez) Baca. He was one of twelve children.
He was preceeded in death by both of his parents, his brothers Jose, Arneldo, Richard, Pat, Felix and his sisters; Maria Baca, Jeraldine Symonds and Ruth Sanchez.
He is survived by his two sisters; Tillie (Geraldo) Alvares, Judy (Santos) Zamora and his brother Robert as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Henry graduated from Clearfield High and joined the Army shortly there after.
He was stationed in Hawaii and South Korea for eight years. He retired after many years of service from H.A.F.B., where he worked as a machinist.
Henry loved music. His whole life was centered around it. With the heart of a true poet, he wrote his own music, sang and played the guitar. He especially loved The Beatles and owned all of their music.
With his quirky sense of humor and sharp wit, he was always making those around him laugh. Teasing those he loved. He was truly loved in life and will be dearly missed in death.
"When you remember me, It means that you have carried something of who I am with you, that I have left some mark of who I am on who you are. For as long as you remember me, I am never entirely lost. Until we meet again."
Internment will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: